Pininfarina says to return to operating profit in 2014
March 20, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

Pininfarina says to return to operating profit in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Renowned Italian automotive design company Pininfarina said on Thursday it expects to report an operating profit this year after a loss in 2013 that narrowed to 3.3 million euros ($4.55 million) from 8.3 million the previous year.

In a statement released after the market closed, the company said it had posted a net loss of 10.4 million euros last year, down from a profit of 32.9 million in 2012, when the group benefited from a non-recurring gain of nearly 45 million euros.

Shares in Pininfarina, which has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and Cadillac, among others, rose more than 13 percent ahead of the statement and closed at 5.33 euros, its highest level since mid-2011. The jump made it Thursday’s top gainer on the Milan stock exchange. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Tom Brown)

