FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Pininfarina says Q1 net loss narrows
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 13, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Pininfarina says Q1 net loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italian automotive design company Pininfarina said on Tuesday its net loss narrowed in the first quarter thanks to better financial management.

The company, which has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and Cadillac, among others, said in a statement its net loss decreased to 1.5 million euros ($2.1 million) from a loss of 3.4 million euros in the same period last year.

Pininfarina said it posted core earnings in the period of 0.3 million euros compared to a loss of 0.9 million euros the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.