BRIEF-Pinnacle's Executive Director Tshivhase charged with alleged attempted bribery
#Computer Hardware
March 25, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle's Executive Director Tshivhase charged with alleged attempted bribery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Holdings Ltd : * Takalani Tshivhase,executive director, has been charged with alleged attempted bribery of a lieutenant general of S. African police * Says Tshivhase denies all allegations of attempted bribery, and will defend the charges * The evidence thus far available, company is satisfied there is no reason to doubt veracity of tshivhase’s denial of allegations * Company will review the matter as further information becomes available and will inform shareholders accordingly.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
