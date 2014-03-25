BRIEF-Pinnacle's Executive Director Tshivhase charged with alleged attempted bribery

JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Holdings Ltd : * Takalani Tshivhase,executive director, has been charged with alleged attempted bribery of a lieutenant general of S. African police * Says Tshivhase denies all allegations of attempted bribery, and will defend the charges * The evidence thus far available, company is satisfied there is no reason to doubt veracity of tshivhase’s denial of allegations * Company will review the matter as further information becomes available and will inform shareholders accordingly.