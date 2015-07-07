FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Gaming and Leisure raises bid for Pinnacle
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Gaming and Leisure raises bid for Pinnacle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to “Pinnacle” from “Pinnacle’s real estate assets”; corrects paragraph 1 to remove “real estate assets”. Corrects paragraph 2 to “real estate assets” from “assets”)

July 7 (Reuters) - Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc , which buys real estate leased to casino operators, raised its offer for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc to $47.50 per share from $36.

The new offer values Pinnacle’s real estate assets at $5 billion, including debt, GLPI said on Tuesday.

GLPI went hostile with its bid for the assets in March, citing Pinnacle’s “failure to engage” in talks. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

