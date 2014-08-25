FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pinnacle Holdings says SCCU clears executive director of bribery charges
August 25, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Holdings says SCCU clears executive director of bribery charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :

* Conclusion of the investigation regarding charges of alleged attempted bribery against an executive director

* Tshivhase has today received written notification from Specialised Commercial Crime Unit of National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa

* SCCU has come to conclusion that evidence presented is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution

* Charges against Tshivhase will accordingly be withdrawn

* Tshivhase, who was on leave of absence from company pending outcome of case, will now resume his duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
