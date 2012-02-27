FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone seeks to exit Pinnacle Foods-source
#Funds News
February 27, 2012 / 7:45 PM / in 6 years

Blackstone seeks to exit Pinnacle Foods-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group is seeking to hire an investment bank in anticipation of a full or partial exit of its investment in Pinnacle Foods through a sale or initial public offering, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Blackstone declined to comment.

Pinnacle, which sells brands including Birds Eye frozen vegetable, Vlasic pickles and Duncan Hines baking products, was acquired by Blackstone in 2007 for $2.2 billion. Blackstone added Birds Eye Foods to Pinnacle in 2009 after acquiring it for $1.3 billion.

Private equity companies typically hold investments for three to five years and then look to unload those properties through a sale or IPO.

Blackstone has not decided which route it will take with Pinnacle, said the source, who declined to be named because the talks were not public.

