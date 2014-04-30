FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pinnacle says FSB starts inquiry into possible insider trading
April 30, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Holdings Ltd -

* Financial Services Board (“FSB”) has registered an investigation in terms of section 84 of Financial Markets Act, Act 19 of 2012 (“FMA”), relating to a possible contravention of section 78 of FMA (insider trading)(“ investigation”)

* Investigation relates to share transactions in company executed during march 2014 and may be extended

* Company will cooperate fully with FSB in respect of investigation

* Investigation is not into affairs of company

* FSB have advised that when investigation is completed it shall be reported to directorate of market abuse who will decide whether to close investigation, proceed with enforcement action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

