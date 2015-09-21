FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Symrise to buy perfume ingredients maker Pinova for $397 mln
September 21, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Symrise to buy perfume ingredients maker Pinova for $397 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s Symrise agreed to buy Pinova Holdings, a U.S. maker of perfume ingredients from natural sources, for $397 million to bolster its fragrance ingredients business.

The German fragrance and flavour maker said in a statement on Monday it expects to achieve annual synergy effects worth 20 million euros ($22.6 million) from the deal by 2020.

Subject to conditions to be met within 12 months, the seller will receive a premium of $20 million, it added.

Symrise, which is a major supplier of menthols, said that Pinova also makes cooling substances that go into oral care products in combination with menthol-based products.

$1 = 0.8870 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

