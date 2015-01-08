FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pioneer says four rig contracts terminated
January 8, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Pioneer says four rig contracts terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp said it received early termination notices for contracts for four rigs in the first quarter, as oil companies continue to cut back on capital spending.

The company also said it expected to idle seven more rigs in the next month, with two more going offline by the end of the quarter. (bit.ly/14yJHRN)

Pioneer said it expected 89 percent of its rigs to be utilized in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

