BRIEF-Pioneer Food expects full-year HEPS to rise by more than 20 pct
September 4, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Food expects full-year HEPS to rise by more than 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd :

* FY EPS, HEPS and adjusted HEPS (pre mark to market impact of phase 1 BEE deal) for year ended Sept. 30, are expected to increase by more than 20 pct versus last year

* Revenue growth has been sustained at similar levels to interim results for six months ended March 31, 2014, notwithstanding deflation in select categories

* Whilst period under review signalled a lowering of soft commodity prices, this has not yet given rise to increased demand and volume growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

