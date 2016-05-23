FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's Pioneer Foods reports 6 pct rise in half-year profit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 23, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Pioneer Foods reports 6 pct rise in half-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Pioneer Food Group reported a 6 percent rise in half-year profit on Monday as a severe drought hurt its domestic operations.

Pioneer, which makes foods such as maize meal, pasta and juices, said headline earnings per share rose to 479 cents in the six months to end-March from 451 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

"The trading environment deteriorated given mounting concerns over the South African consumer amidst rising interest rates and significant inflation resulting from a weaker rand, exacerbated by the severe drought," the company said in a statement.

It added that the drought led to a decrease in maize volumes. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.