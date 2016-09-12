FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Poste mulling joint bid for UniCredit's Pioneer with Anima and CDP - sources
September 12, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Poste mulling joint bid for UniCredit's Pioneer with Anima and CDP - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane is considering a joint bid with Anima Holding and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer Investments, several sources close to the matter said on Monday.

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, wants to sell a portion or all of its asset gatherer as part of a broader strategy to boost its capital. It aims to raise 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from the deal, said one of the sources.

Anima and UniCredit declined to comment while Poste Italiane was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Paola Arosio, additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
