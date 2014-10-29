Pioneer Investments wins near $400 mln equity mandate

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Pioneer Investments, the fund arm of Italian bank UniCredit, said on Wednesday it had won a near $400 million European equity investment mandate from Mexican pension fund manager Afore Banamex.

The money will be actively managed by the specialist European Equities investment team, which currently manages around $15 billion, Pioneer said in a statement. The broader company manages $247 billion, it added.

“To date, Afore Banamex is the only pension fund in Mexico to have funded active international investment mandates, the Pioneer European equity mandate being the third of these,” it added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham)