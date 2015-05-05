FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pioneer Natural Resources has quarterly loss on writedowns
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

Pioneer Natural Resources has quarterly loss on writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Tuesday reported a quarterly net loss compared with profit a year ago as the company wrote down the value of oil and gas assets due to low commodity prices.

Pioneer’s first-quarter loss of $78 million, or 52 cents per share, compared with $123 million, or 85 cents per share in the year-earlier periods.

Sales volumes averaged 194,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up 17 percent from the 2014 first quarter.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Ted Botha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
