10 months ago
Pioneer Natural profit drops without one-time gain from year earlier
November 1, 2016 / 8:21 PM / 10 months ago

Pioneer Natural profit drops without one-time gain from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday its quarterly profit dropped 97 percent due to a one-time gain last year from asset sales, while the average selling price as well of sales of oil rose.

The company posted a third-quarter net income of $22 million, or 13 cents per share, compared to $646 million, or $4.27 per share, in the year-ago period.

Average sale volumes rose 13 percent to 238,878 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese

