FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pioneer Natural posts quarterly loss, cutting rig count 50 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Pioneer Natural posts quarterly loss, cutting rig count 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co, a U.S. shale oil company, on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-earlier profit and said it would slash by half the number of rigs it operates to 12 in response to the collapse in crude prices.

Dallas-based Pioneer posted a fourth-quarter loss of $623 million, or $4.17 per share, compared with a profit of $431 million, or $2.92 per share, in the year earlier period.

The Dallas company plans capital expenditures for 2016 of $2 billion, down from its preliminary forecast of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion and 2015 spending of $2.2 billion. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.