Pioneer Natural's quarterly loss widens on cheap oil prices
April 25, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Pioneer Natural's quarterly loss widens on cheap oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Monday its first-quarter loss widened as the price it received for its crude fell more than 30 percent.

The company posted a net loss of $267 million, or $1.65 per share, compared with a net loss of $78 million, or 52 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 3 percent sequentially to 222,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Much of the company’s output comes from parts of the Permian shale formation in West Texas. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

