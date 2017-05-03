WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
May 3 U.S. shale oil company Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Wednesday reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by higher crude prices and increased production.
Pioneer's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $42 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $267 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.
The Dallas-based company's revenue more than doubled to $1.47 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.