May 3 U.S. shale oil company Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Wednesday reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by higher crude prices and increased production.

Pioneer's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $42 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $267 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company's revenue more than doubled to $1.47 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)