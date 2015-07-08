FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pioneer says increasing drilling activity
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Pioneer says increasing drilling activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. shale exploration and production company Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Wednesday said it is increasing drilling activity in Texas following the sale of its Eagle Ford shale pipeline and processing business.

Pioneer, based in Dallas, said it has already added two drilling rigs in the Permian Basin this month and plans to add an average of two per month during the balance of the year as long as the crude oil price “remains constructive,” the company said in a news release.

The increase in drilling activity is not expected to have a big impact on 2015 production previously forecast to grow more than 10 percent, but will push capital spending up $350 million to $2.2 billion, the company said.

Reporting by Anna Driver

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.