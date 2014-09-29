CORRECTED-Pioneer Natural Resources plans to double US oil exports in 2015

(Corrects year in headline to 2015)

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources plans to double its U.S. exports of condensate, an ultra-light oil, to 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) next year, its chief executive said on Monday.

The U.S. shale resources explorer, along with Enterprise Product Partners LP, received the green light from the U.S. government in March to ship the ultra-light oil as the country softened a 40-year ban on oil exports.

“We operate 50,000 bpd and we’re selling probably about 20-25,000 bpd, but eventually we’ll get up to 50,000 bpd,” Scott Sheffield told Reuters, saying this would happen next year.

Pioneer sells processed condensate from its Eagle Ford shale site to Enterprise, which markets the oil to foreign buyers.

Pioneer and Enterprise are evaluating offers for one-year contracts for next year’s supplies, said Sheffield, in Singapore to speak at a local university.

“We want to get it on bigger ships that will lower our transportation costs,” Sheffield said, adding he hoped that could happen by the end of this year.

Pioneer has benefited from improved pricing as a result of its ability to sell the oil outside the United States, Sheffield said earlier.

Producers are pushing to export as output of light oil from major shale basins across the country has outpaced local refining capacity to process the oil, even though some groups are lobbying against it.

Pioneer produces 161,000 bpd of oil equivalent from its shale assets in Eagle Ford and Permian Basin in south Texas.