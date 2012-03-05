FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Pioneer Natural to buy industrial sands business for $297 mln
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Pioneer Natural to buy industrial sands business for $297 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says deal will be funded from available cash

* Sees cut in annual capital spending by $65 mln-$70 mln

March 5 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Inc has agreed to buy Belgium-based Carmeuse Holding’s U.S.-based industrial sands business for about $297 million to support the oil and gas firm’s fracturing requirements.

The unit, Carmeuse Industrial Sands (CIS), manufactures frac sand used as a proppant for fracturing at its mine in Brady, Texas.

“We viewed this as a strategic opportunity to secure high-quality, low-cost and logistically advantaged brown sand supply to support our growing fracture stimulation requirements in three of our four core Texas growth assets,” Chief Executive Scott Sheffield said.

Fracturing is a controversial process in which water, sand and chemicals are blasted into shale wells to retrieve oil.

Irving, Texas-based Pioneer Natural expects to reduce annual capital spending by $65 million to $70 million after the deal.

The deal, which will be funded from available cash, is expected to close late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2012.

Carmeuse Holding S.A. is a chemical company with 90 plants across Europe and North America.

