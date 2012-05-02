FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pioneer Natural 1st-qtr profits beat Wall St
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 10:20 PM / 5 years ago

Pioneer Natural 1st-qtr profits beat Wall St

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co, a U.S. exploration and production company that plans to grow output by about a quarter this year, reported a first-quarter profit on Wednesday that came in ahead of expectations.

The company’s stock, which has nearly doubled in value since October, rose 0.8 percent in after-hours trading to $113.55.

Pioneer reported a net profit of $214.6 million, or $1.68 cents per share, which was down from $348.6 million, or $2.96 per share, a year before -- but that included a $415 million gain on the sale of its Tunisian operations.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.23 per share in the latest quarter, or 2 cents above the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pioneer’s first-quarter production was 147,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 7 percent on the fourth quarter. The company said it is still targeting year-over-year production growth of between 23 percent and 27 percent in 2012.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.