Pioneer Natural 1st-qtr profits beat Wall St

May 2 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co, a U.S. exploration and production company that plans to grow output by about a quarter this year, reported a first-quarter profit on Wednesday that came in ahead of expectations.

The company’s stock, which has nearly doubled in value since October, rose 0.8 percent in after-hours trading to $113.55.

Pioneer reported a net profit of $214.6 million, or $1.68 cents per share, which was down from $348.6 million, or $2.96 per share, a year before -- but that included a $415 million gain on the sale of its Tunisian operations.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.23 per share in the latest quarter, or 2 cents above the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pioneer’s first-quarter production was 147,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 7 percent on the fourth quarter. The company said it is still targeting year-over-year production growth of between 23 percent and 27 percent in 2012.