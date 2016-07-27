FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Egypt's Pioneers Holding plans $80 mln capital increase
July 27, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Egypt's Pioneers Holding plans $80 mln capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's Pioneers Holding (PHC) plans to increase its issued capital by 708 million Egyptian pounds ($80 mln) by offering one bonus share for every four currently held per shareholder, the company said on Wednesday.

The increase will lift the market research and brokerage services company's issued capital to 3.54 billion Egyptian pounds, from 2.83 billion pounds and will be financed through retained earnings, Pioneers said in a statement via the Cairo stock exchange.

The bonus shares will be issued at the nominal value of five pounds per share for existing shareholders, said Waleed Mohamed Zaki, head of investor relations.

"The shares are due to be distributed starting from Thursday, Aug. 11, after approval from the listing committee," Pioneers said.

Pioneers specialises in market research and brokerage services but also has investment arms in real estate, industry and financial services. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Lila Hassan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

