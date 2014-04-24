FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Pioneers Holding plans capital increase to help finance Rooya acquisition
April 24, 2014 / 6:18 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Pioneers Holding plans capital increase to help finance Rooya acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - Pioneers Holding plans to use a capital increase to help finance the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in real estate investment firm Rooya Group, one of the firm’s senior executives said.

“The deal will be financed in cash and through a capital increase in Pioneers Holding shares subject to valuation,” Mohamed Aboulghait, managing director, financial services, told Reuters in an interview.

He did not specify the size of the capital increase or when it would be concluded. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

