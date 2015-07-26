FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Pioneers Holding board approves offer to buy up Cairo for Housing and Development
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Pioneers Holding board approves offer to buy up Cairo for Housing and Development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Pioneers Holding said on Sunday its board had approved an offer to purchase remaining shares of Cairo for Housing and Development at a price of 11.80 Egyptian pounds ($1.51) per share for a full acquisition.

The firm said in a bourse disclosure that a subsidiary of Pioneers had purchased a 9.07 percent stake in Cairo for Housing and Development, bringing Pioneers Holding’s total ownership to 45.73 percent.

Pioneers has real estate, industrial and financial services operations.

$1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Nadia El Gowely; Writing by Yara Bayoumy, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.