Egyptian investment firm Pioneers posts rise in Q3 net profit

CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Egyptian Pioneers Holding posted on Monday third quarter net profit of 159.37 million Egyptian pounds ($22.29 million), up from 138.06 million pounds a year earlier.

It posted revenue of 807.10 million pounds in the third quarter, up from 384.698 million in the same period a year earlier.

The company, which specialises in brokerage services, is in the midst of a bidding war to acquire Egyptian cheese maker Arab Dairy Products. ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Louise Heavens)