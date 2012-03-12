FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colonial to add capacity to Gulf-to-Northeast pipeline
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 6 years

Colonial to add capacity to Gulf-to-Northeast pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Diego, March 12 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline said
on Monday it will add 125,000 barrels-per-day of new capacity by
2014 to its Line 3 gasoline and distillates pipeline from
Greensboro, North Carolina to Linden, New Jersey.	
    The latest addition will bring the capacity of the pipeline
to 950,000 bpd by 2014, Dave Doudna, Director of Business
Development and Optimization for Colonial said.	
    The expansion will be divided into two phases. The first
phase will add 60,000 bpd to Line 3 by mid 2013 and the second
phase will bring 65,000 bpd online by 2014.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.