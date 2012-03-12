FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Colonial to add capacity to US Northeast pipeline
March 12, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 2-Colonial to add capacity to US Northeast pipeline

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Main gasoline, diesel pipeline from Gulf to Northeast
expanding
    * Increase will push more fuel from N.Carolina to New Jersey
    * First 60,000 bpd phase complete by mid-2013


    By Selam Gebrekidan	
    SAN DIEGO, March 12 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline
 on Monday unveiled a major expansion of the only
gasoline and disel line from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the
Northeast, thirsty for fuel as refineries in the region shut
down.	
    Colonial, the only major conduit for moving refined fuels
from the Gulf refining center up the East Coast, will add
125,000 barrels per day of new capacity to its Line 3 pipeline
from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Linden, New Jersey, boosting
its capacity to a total 950,000 bpd by 2014, the company said. 	
    It is the latest and largest of a series of
multimillion-dollar projects that will boost shipments along the
network, which has been running flat-out for the past several
years after a series of refinery closures in the U.S. Northeast
forced the region to pull more supplies from farther afield.	
    "We want to make sure that we're staying ahead of what's
going on in the Philadelphia area ... as refineries close and
turn into terminals and as pipelines look for supply," said Dave
Doudna, Colonial's director of business development and
optimization.	
    Colonial, owned by investors including Canadian pension fund
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec as well as units of Royal
Dutch Shell and Koch Industries, may stand as one of
the winners from the painful collapse of the Atlantic Basin
refining industry, in the United States and Europe.	
    The region's older refineries lack access to the bonanza of
cheaper shale oil and Canadian crude in the Midwest, and aren't
sophisticated enough to process cheaper imported heavy grades.	
    Sunoco Inc shuttered the Eagle Point refinery in
2009 citing poor margins along the Atlantic basin and later
turned it into a terminal. Two other refinery closures have
since followed and one refinery is up for sale in Pennsylvania.	
    By July, Sunoco has to decide whether to sell or shutter the
region's biggest plant in Philadelphia, a development that
threatens to cause a more intense shortfall in gasoline and
diesel supplies before the Colonial line is expanded.	
    The first phase of ColPipe's expansion will add a total of
60,000 bpd to Line 3 by mid-2013, 20,000 bpd of which will come
online by mid 2012 and the remaining 40,000 bpd by mid-2013.	
    The second phase, which will involve more and engineering
work, will bring 65,000 bpd online by 2014.	
    Last fall, Colonial added 100,000 bpd of new capacity to its
Line 3 pipeline that carries gasoline and distillates to Linden,
New Jersey, eventually serving the Philadelphia and New York
markets. 	
            	
    LOGISTICS TOO	
    Colonial has already expanded other parts of its system, and
is racing now to improve its  Northeast system, which will make
it easier to import gasoline and diesel from abroad -- a key
bottleneck that the U.S. government highlighted in a report last
month. 	
    On its southern leg, Colonial will add 75,000 bpd to a line
that carries distillates from Houston to Greensboro by mid-2012,
20,000 bpd of which is already online, it said.	
    A 100,000-bpd addition to the company's Line 1 gasoline
pipeline is expected to be online by early 2013. 
 Colonial has also built a 218,000 bpd distillate tank in
Linden, New Jersey.	
    Within the New York Harbor, Colonial added 80,000 bpd of new
delivery capability to improve connections with the Philadelphia
area market and plans to raise this by a further 55,000 bpd in
the coming years. These projects will resolve any potential
bottlenecks related to the increase in capacity in the gasoline
and distillate pipeline from North Carolina, the company said.	
    Aside from efficiency gains to transport barrels coming in
from the Gulf Coast, Colonial is also reconnecting to the Eagle
Point terminal in New Jersey, by the second quarter of 2012 to
receive imports it will then deliver to Linden, New Jersey and
the local Philadelphia market. 	
    Colonial is also working to connect to Buckeye Partners'
 Paulsboro, New Jersey to Malvern, pipeline in
Pennsylvania to deliver Gulf Cost ultra-low sulfur diesel to the
Philadelphia market. 	
    "They supply markets that we didn't so by connecting to them
we can then supply some of the same markets with Gulf Coast
barrels," CEO Tim Felt said.	
    Colonial has yet another project underway in the region to
increase delivery capabilities out of its Woodbury, New Jersey
terminal by 70,000 bpd. 	
        	
    GASOLINE OR DISTILLATES?	
    The company says it expects distillate demand to gain more
momentum and gasoline buying to drop off in the Northeast, a
fact that could change because of recent refinery closures. 	
    "The world tends to be distillate short and so there's fewer
barrels of distillates that are going to be imported into the
East Coast," Felt said.	
    "So that's going to be more of a Gulf Coast supply," he
added.	
    But depending on arbitrage opportunities -- price advantage
of importing cheaper products from markets further away -- the
demand for the two fuels will change in the Northeast market,
according to Felt.	
    He added gasoline demand in the New York Harbor has been
stronger in the first quarter this year but distillate shortages
will be more pressing in the long term.

