Enbridge's Flanagan South pipeline having operational issues, congestion - sources

HOUSTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Enbridge’s 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Flanagan South pipeline, which transports crude from Flanagan, Illionis to Cushing, Oklahoma, is experiencing operational issues, according to two sources.

The scope of the problem was not immediately clear, but sources said the line may be facing issues with congestion.

Separately, energy monitoring service Genscape reported on Thursday that the pipeline had been shut. A spokesman for Enbridge declined to comment on that report.

Prompt WTI fell to a $1.36 a barrel discount the second month contract in early trade, marking a fresh six-month low. However, the spread narrowed by 8 cents later in the day, even after the Energy Information Administration reported inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma rose by more than 2 million barrels last week. The unexpected narrowing of the spread following the bearish inventory report may have been indicitive of operational problems on Flanagan South, which typically feeds Cushing, a trader said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade)