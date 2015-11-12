FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge's Flanagan South pipeline having operational issues, congestion - sources
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Enbridge's Flanagan South pipeline having operational issues, congestion - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Enbridge’s 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Flanagan South pipeline, which transports crude from Flanagan, Illionis to Cushing, Oklahoma, is experiencing operational issues, according to two sources.

The scope of the problem was not immediately clear, but sources said the line may be facing issues with congestion.

Separately, energy monitoring service Genscape reported on Thursday that the pipeline had been shut. A spokesman for Enbridge declined to comment on that report.

Prompt WTI fell to a $1.36 a barrel discount the second month contract in early trade, marking a fresh six-month low. However, the spread narrowed by 8 cents later in the day, even after the Energy Information Administration reported inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma rose by more than 2 million barrels last week. The unexpected narrowing of the spread following the bearish inventory report may have been indicitive of operational problems on Flanagan South, which typically feeds Cushing, a trader said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.