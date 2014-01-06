FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oneok natgas pipeline explodes in Oklahoma; no injuries
January 6, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Oneok natgas pipeline explodes in Oklahoma; no injuries

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline operated by Oneok exploded near Milfay, Oklahoma on Monday, the company has confirmed.

The fire is no longer burning and no injuries or damage to surrounding structures have been reported, according to a spokesman for the company.

The pipeline runs from Depew, Oklahoma to Edmond, Oklahoma. Officials are on the scene, the spokesman said.

The capacity of the pipeline is not known and the company did not know when the pipeline would be able to return to operation.

