UPDATE 1-Oneok natgas pipeline explodes in Oklahoma; no injuries
January 6, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Oneok natgas pipeline explodes in Oklahoma; no injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline exploded near Milfay, Oklahoma on Monday, causing a blast felt for miles around but causing no injuries.

The fire on the pipeline operated by Oneok Partners is no longer burning and there was no damage to surrounding structures, the company said. Officials were on the scene.

“We heard this huge boom and then everything was shaking - we thought it was an earthquake,” said Vicky Mccullough, who was at home about four miles from the explosion when it occurred around 11 a.m. Monday.

“An hour later we could still hear the roar of the flames.”

The capacity of the pipeline, which runs from Depew, Oklahoma to Edmond, Oklahoma, is not known.

The company did not know when the pipeline would be able to return to operation.

