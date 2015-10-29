FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan's 95,000 barrels per day Cochin pipeline near capacity - Executive
October 29, 2015

Kinder Morgan's 95,000 barrels per day Cochin pipeline near capacity - Executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan’s 95,000 barrels per day Cochin pipeline, which transports diluent from the U.S. to Canada, is currently running near capacity, the company’s President of Pipeline Products, Ron McClain, said today at an Argus conference.

The 1,900 mile pipeline transports light condensate from a terminal Kankakee County, Illinois, to Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, in Canada.

The condensate, which is also referred to as diluent, is used for blending with heavy oil. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

