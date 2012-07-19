FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-West Shore shuts Wisconsin line after gasoline leak
July 19, 2012 / 7:48 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-West Shore shuts Wisconsin line after gasoline leak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - West Shore pipeline said it shut a 70,000 barrels-per-day refined products pipeline after it found a gasoline leak near Jackson, Wisconsin, the company said on Thursday.

The company discovered the leak before noon (EDT) on Tuesday along a 49-mile stretch that runs between Granville and Elkahrt Lake towns in Wisconsin, spokesman Martin White said in an e-mail.

The affected area was secured and crews are working to remediate the environmental impact, he added.

The leak spilled 1,000 barrels of unleaded gasoline, according to a report the company filed with the National Response Center.

A Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) inspector is investigating the cause of the spill, the administration said.

The affected pipeline carries gasoline, jet fuel and diesel from Chicago, Illinois to Green Bay, Wisconsin. The closed section of the pipeline is about 10 miles northwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

West Shore owns a pipeline system of about 650 miles that originates in the Chicago, Illinois, area and extends north to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Madison, Wisconsin.

Buckeye Partners LP operates the pipeline.

Cash CBOB gasoline in Chicago had little reaction to the news of the outage and traded at 23.00/22.00 cents under August RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, steady with Wednesday’s levels.

