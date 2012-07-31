FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Magellan raises diesel-stock requirement in Midwest system
July 31, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Magellan raises diesel-stock requirement in Midwest system

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners said Tuesday it will increase the minimum level of ultra-low sulfur diesel inventories in its Midwest system by 1 million barrels as of Aug. 1.

The increase is designed to minimize supply outages at the company’s terminals later in the year, company spokesman Bruce Heine said.

Increasing the inventory level will help serve terminals witnessing unprecedented demand for the fuel, particularly in North Dakota where the Bakken shale oil boom has boosted diesel use in the hydraulic fracturing process, traders said.

The measure is designed to address potential shortages when the fall harvest season boosts diesel consumption, they added.

However, shippers will have to carry more inventory, raising costs and market risks.

Some traders attributed the 2.00-cent-a-gallon rally in Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel market on Tuesday to the change in inventory requirement.

Group Three ULSD was seen trading at 15.00 cents over the September heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange right after shifting to the new front-month contract.

