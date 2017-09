NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - An oil pipeline owned by Sunoco Logistics Partners LP that leaked in Colerain Township in southwest Ohio spewed between 7,000 and 10,000 gallons of sweet crude into a nature preserve, some of which reached a wetland a mile away, a spokeswoman from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.

While the pipeline has been shut, it remained unclear if crude oil is still leaking from the line.