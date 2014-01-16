Buckeye says 5 line segments of oil pipeline overbooked for February

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP said it was asking shippers to review their current nominations on pipeline segments L316, L203, L415/521, L403 and L010 to revise them with binding nominations.

The U.S. midstream pipeline company said nominations for all the five pipeline segments for February 2014 exceed capacity.

The L316 line segment delivers to destinations such as Bradley Road and Lorain, Ohio, while its L415/521 Midwest line segment delivers shipments to destinations including Aurora and Brecksville in Ohio, as well as Midland and Coraopolis in Pennsylvania.

Batches for the L203 system are sourced from origins in Ohio and Michigan, and have delivery destinations in Michigan.

The L403 segment originates from the company’s Chicago Complex and other points, delivering to Avon and Clermont in Indiana.

The destinations for the L010 line segment can include all Buckeye MPS (M) delivery locations, the company said in a statement.

The submission deadline for binding nominations is the close of business on Monday, Jan. 20.

The company said binding nomination volumes will be reviewed and, if required, final allocated volumes for January will be sent to each shipper by Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Buckeye Partners L.P. owns and operates over 6,000 miles of pipeline and about 100 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate storage capacity of about 70 million barrels.