Capline oil line runs every other day, shut Thursday -Shell

HOUSTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The Capline crude oil pipeline from Louisiana to the Midwest was shut temporarily on Thursday in response to plummeting demand and maintenance at Valero’s Memphis refinery, market sources said Friday.

Operator Royal Dutch Shell Plc confirmed that the pipeline was shut Thursday and that shutdowns have been sporadic because demand for crude from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest is down sharply.

“We confirm that we idled the Capline pipeline for a planned shutdown yesterday because of lack of demand, and that there is no maintenance being done,” Shell spokeswoman Emily Oberton said. “The line has been running every other day.”

The 40-inch, 630-mile Capline historically has been a major supplier of oil to refineries in the Midwest but shifts by refineries to supply from Canada through new pipelines like Keystone has cut demand for crude from the Gulf.

Capline has a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) but throughput rates have declined to near 200,000 bpd in recent months. Throughput was less than 200,000 in February.