(Corrects second paragraph to show that Occidental operates the
Cano-Limon oilfield, not the Cano-Limon pipeline)
BOGOTA, June 20 A bomb attack over the weekend
by the Marxist ELN rebels has halted the flow of crude along
Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas,
sources from the military and state-run oil company Ecopetrol
said on Tuesday.
The explosion took place on Saturday in a rural area of
Saravena municipality, in the province of Arauca. Though the
485-mile (780-km) pipeline was stopped, operations at the Cano
Limon field, operated by U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp
, and exports were unaffected.
Attacks on oil infrastructure by the National Liberation
Army, or ELN, have been frequent during the group's five-decade
war with the government. There have been 32 bombings so far this
year, according to Ecopetrol, and frequently cause environmental
damage.
The ELN has about 2,000 combatants and opposes the presence
of multinational companies in the mining and oil sector,
claiming that they seize natural resources without leaving
benefits for the country's population or economy.
President Juan Manuel Santos and the ELN in February
launched formal peace negotiations in Ecuador, but the group has
stepped up its attacks since.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
editing by Bernadette Baum)