FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colonial Pipeline reports Tennessee gasoline spill
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 4, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Colonial Pipeline reports Tennessee gasoline spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest oil product pipeline, said on Thursday one of its stublines carrying gasoline from Atlanta to Nashville may have had a release of about 500 gallons gasoline, necessitating the shutdown of Line 19.

Colonial said that line was shut on Wednesday after an odor of gasoline was reported near the company’s Moccasin Bend Delivery facility, located in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area. Line 20, a distillate line running parallel to Line 19, was also shut as a precaution.

Colonial is working on an estimate as to when Lines 19 and 20 will resume service. (Reporting By Janet McGurty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.