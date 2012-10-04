Colonial Pipeline reports Tennessee gasoline spill

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest oil product pipeline, said on Thursday one of its stublines carrying gasoline from Atlanta to Nashville may have had a release of about 500 gallons gasoline, necessitating the shutdown of Line 19.

Colonial said that line was shut on Wednesday after an odor of gasoline was reported near the company’s Moccasin Bend Delivery facility, located in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area. Line 20, a distillate line running parallel to Line 19, was also shut as a precaution.

Colonial is working on an estimate as to when Lines 19 and 20 will resume service. (Reporting By Janet McGurty)