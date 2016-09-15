FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Colonial delays gasoline pipeline restart to next week after leak
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Colonial delays gasoline pipeline restart to next week after leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest refined products system, said on Thursday that it delayed the restart of its main gasoline line to next week after last week's 6,000-barrel leak in Alabama.

The company shut its main gasoline and distillate line on Friday after the leak in Shelby County, Alabama. It has since restarted parts of the affected line and has begun pumping gasoline on its distillate line.

It had previously estimated a full restart of Line 1 by this weekend, but work was delayed on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning due to gasoline vapors on the site, the company said.

Colonial's Line 1, with a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day, runs to Greensboro, North Carolina from Houston.

U.S. gasoline futures jumped 5 percent on the news. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.