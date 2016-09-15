Colonial delays gasoline pipeline restart to next week after leak

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest refined products system, said on Thursday that it delayed the restart of its main gasoline line to next week after last week's 6,000-barrel leak in Alabama.

The company shut its main gasoline and distillate line on Friday after the leak in Shelby County, Alabama. It has since restarted parts of the affected line and has begun pumping gasoline on its distillate line.

It had previously estimated a full restart of Line 1 by this weekend, but work was delayed on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning due to gasoline vapors on the site, the company said.

Colonial's Line 1, with a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day, runs to Greensboro, North Carolina from Houston.

U.S. gasoline futures jumped 5 percent on the news. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)