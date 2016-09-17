FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colonial says has resumed repair work on damaged pipeline
September 17, 2016

Colonial says has resumed repair work on damaged pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co said on Saturday it had resumed work on repairing its damaged Line 1 gasoline line on Friday afternoon, after having to temporarily halt work due to vapors at the site of the leak.

The company last Friday shut its main gasoline and distillate lines that run from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast after a leak was discovered in Shelby County, Alabama.

The distillate line has been since reopened and parts of the gasoline line are operating. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Paul Simao)

