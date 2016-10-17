FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Colonial Pipeline to remove bypass line in Alabama after leak
October 17, 2016

Colonial Pipeline to remove bypass line in Alabama after leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline said on Monday it would cut shipping volumes as it works to remove a temporary bypass line it constructed after its biggest gasoline leak in nearly two decades in Alabama last month.

Allocations on Line 1 - its main gasoline line - will be reduced by about 20 percent for two cycles.

The damaged section of the 1.3 million-barrel-a-day line that connects the refining hub of the Gulf Coast to the East Coast was shut for more than 12 days after a leak was discovered on Sept. 9.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
