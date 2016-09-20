FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. govt approves Colonial gasoline line restart after leak - federal official
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. govt approves Colonial gasoline line restart after leak - federal official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has given verbal approval to Colonial Pipeline Co to restart pumping fuel on its main gasoline line after a leak shut it down on Sept. 9, according to a federal official.

The shutdown has caused a shortage of gasoline in the southeastern United States. Colonial has built a section of pipeline to bypass the leak and had previously said it planned to restart the line on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is expected to issue a written approval later on Tuesday or early on Wednesday, the official said. Once Colonial receives the letter, it can begin pumping, he added. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Simon Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.