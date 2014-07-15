FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colonial allocates Cycle 41 on Line 2
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Colonial allocates Cycle 41 on Line 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline is allocating Cycle 41 shipments on Line 2, its main distillate line, according to a notice sent to shippers on Tuesday.

Line 2 runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina. This allocation is for the pipeline segment north of Collins, Mississippi.

Colonial’s cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped. The company pumps the same sequence of product every five days.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Debasis Mohapatra in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.