FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colonial allocates Cycle 49 shipments on distillate Line 20
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Colonial allocates Cycle 49 shipments on distillate Line 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co is allocating space for Cycle 49 shipments on Line 20, which carries distillates from Atlanta, Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee, according to a notice sent to shippers on Tuesday.

The committed information will be available on Wednesday, the pipeline operator said.

The company generally announces allocations when nominations, requests for space to ship petroleum products on its lines, exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.

The cycles are five-day periods when the company pumps a sequence of in-season products. The company pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.