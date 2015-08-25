Colonial allocates Cycle 49 shipments on distillate Line 20

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co is allocating space for Cycle 49 shipments on Line 20, which carries distillates from Atlanta, Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee, according to a notice sent to shippers on Tuesday.

The committed information will be available on Wednesday, the pipeline operator said.

The company generally announces allocations when nominations, requests for space to ship petroleum products on its lines, exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.

The cycles are five-day periods when the company pumps a sequence of in-season products. The company pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)