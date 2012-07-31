UPDATE 1-Colonial Pipeline adds distillate capacity to Eastern US

* Gulf-to-East Coast distillate line expansion finished

* Colonial still working to increase gasoline capacity

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline said on Tuesday it completed the 75,000 barrel per day expansion of its main distillate line, adding sorely needed shipping capacity on the nation’s largest petroleum product pipeline to bring jet fuel and diesel from Houston refineries to markets in the Southern and Eastern United States.

During the past few years, space on the pipeline was perpetually over subscribed by Gulf Coast shippers looking to send distillates along the Eastern Seaboard, in part to make up for regional refineries forced out of business by poor economics.

“We are extremely pleased to complete this project at a time when our customers increasingly are relying on Colonial to serve their markets,” said Tim Felt, chief executive officer of the pipeline consortium.

The distillate line, which generally runs parallel to Colonial’s main gasoline pipeline from Houston to Greensboro, N.C., carries diesel fuel and jet fuel for commercial aviation, plus military fuels and home heating oil as well as other refined petroleum products.

The project was accomplished through the enhancement of pumps, motors and existing operations at 17 Colonial locations but did not require laying additional pipe.

The 15-month project was begun before Sunoco Inc and ConocoPhillips decided to close their East Coast refineries late in 2011, which would have made the expansion all the more necessary to prevent supply shortages in the Northeast.

Last year, long-time regional refiner, Sunoco, decided to exit the money-losing refining business and sell or close its two Pennsylvania refineries.

A concerted effort by workers, legislators and the company resulted in a joint venture with Carlyle Group to save the largest of the two -- the 330,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery -- but the neighboring 178,000 Marcus Hook plant was idled.

ConocoPhillips’s 185,000 bpd Trainer plant, one mile away, was also idled but also eventually saved, this time by a bold bid by Delta Air Lines to control fuel costs.

The plant, idled in September 2011, is currently undergoing planned maintenance and expansion of jet fuel production capacity and is expected to restart sometime in the fall.

The refineries in the U.S. Northeast are designed to run light, sweet crude, imported from the North Sea and West Africa. This crude is more expensive than U.S. crudes available to U.S. refineries in other parts of the country, putting them at a disadvantage.

This price disadvantage has refiners closing their doors. Over the past few years, Sunoco turned its 145,000 bpd Eagle Point, New Jersey, refinery into a storage terminal as did Western Refining at its 60,000 bpd Yorktown, Virginia, refinery before selling it to Plains All American.

Colonial is also in the process of adding 100,000 bpd of capacity on its main gasoline line from Houston to Greensboro, and adding 60,000 barrels a day capacity to the line serving the Northeast. Each of these expansions is under way and scheduled to be operational by mid-2013.