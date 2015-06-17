Colonial allocates Cycle 36 shipments on main gasoline line

June 17 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline is allocating Cycle 36 shipments on its Line 1, the company said in a notice sent to shippers on Wednesday.

Committed information would be available on Friday, the company said.

Colonial’s Line 1, with a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day, runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina. The current allocation is for the pipeline segment north of Collins, Mississippi.

The company’s cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped. The company pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)