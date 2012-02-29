BP'S Cushing-to-Whiting crude line at 40 pct capacity-Genscape

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - BP's pipeline carrying crude from the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to its refinery in Whiting, Indiana began running at reduced rates on Wednesday morning, said data monitor Genscape. Rates on the line were seen to be 70,000 barrels per day, 105,000 bpd below normal levels, according to Genscape. The line usually carries 175,000 barrels per day of West Texas Intermediate and West Texas Sour from the storage tanks in Cushing north east to BP's massive 431,500 bpd Whiting, Indiana refinery, a major supplier of gasoline and diesel to the Chicago market. A spokesman for Genscape said that the refinery was running normally but the decision to cut back on the flow out of Cushing could be an economic one. "BP could be maximizing the CDU that runs Canadian heavy crude while cutting back on the one that runs WTI and WTS," said Abudi Zein, a spokesman for Genscape. Canadian crude is heavily discounted to the U.S. WTI benchmark. Canadian Heavy crude is bid at $35 under WTI while sellers are looking for $30 under. WTS is trading at about a $25 premium to Canadian crude, according to Reuters data.