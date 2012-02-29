FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP'S Cushing-to-Whiting crude line at 40 pct capacity-Genscape
#Energy
February 29, 2012 / 7:32 PM / 6 years ago

BP'S Cushing-to-Whiting crude line at 40 pct capacity-Genscape

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - BP's pipeline carrying
crude from the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to its refinery in
Whiting, Indiana began running at reduced rates on Wednesday
morning, said data monitor Genscape.
   Rates on the line were seen to be 70,000 barrels per day,
105,000 bpd below normal levels, according to Genscape. 
   The line usually carries 175,000 barrels per day of West
Texas Intermediate and West Texas Sour from the
storage tanks in Cushing north east to BP's massive 431,500 bpd
Whiting, Indiana refinery, a major supplier of gasoline and
diesel to the Chicago market.	
   A spokesman for Genscape said that the refinery was running
normally but the decision to cut back on the flow out of Cushing
could be an economic one.
  "BP could be maximizing the CDU that runs Canadian heavy crude
while cutting back on the one that runs WTI and WTS," said Abudi
Zein, a spokesman for Genscape.
   Canadian crude is heavily discounted to the U.S. WTI
benchmark.  Canadian Heavy crude is bid at $35 under WTI while
sellers are looking for $30 under.  WTS is trading at about a
$25 premium to Canadian crude, according to Reuters data.

