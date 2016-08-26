FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Destin Pipeline says evacuating non-essential staff from offshore facilities
August 26, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Destin Pipeline says evacuating non-essential staff from offshore facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Destin Pipeline on Friday said it is evacuating all non-essential personnel from its offshore facilities, including the MP260 platform, in the Gulf of Mexico as a precautionary measure against a tropical disturbance.

Destin said it is monitoring Tropical Disturbance 26 and if necessary, all personnel will be evacuated from MP260 and all flows from the Okeanos Gas Gathering Pipeline, the Marlin and Horn Mountain laterals will be shut in.

The company is majority owned by BP Plc with Enbridge Inc a minority partner.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
