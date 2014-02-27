FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enbridge - Griffith, Ind. terminal pipelines restart seen Thursday
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Enbridge - Griffith, Ind. terminal pipelines restart seen Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc -

* Enbridge says all pipelines expected to be returned to service later today

* Enbridge says 975 barrels of crude oil released from station piping inside Griffith terminal in Griffith, Ind.

* Enbridge says repairs were completed last night and work is underway to safely restart all pipelines in and out of the Griffith terminal

* Enbridge says majority of free product was recovered, collection of remaining oil progressing well though cold weather in the Chicago area is affecting effort

